Judgment Shows Ex-Baker McKenzie Partner Abused Power

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A former Baker McKenzie London managing partner's conduct when attempting to embrace and kiss a junior lawyer in a hotel room in 2012 represented an "extraordinary abuse of position," according to a Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal judgment released Friday. The judgment's release comes about three months after the tribunal found Gary Senior guilty of serious professional misconduct and fined him £55,000 ($73,000) with £48,000 in legal costs. In the 113-page judgment, the tribunal said Senior, who was one of the most senior individuals at Baker McKenzie, "was clearly in a position of authority and responsibility" over the junior attorney, referred to as...

