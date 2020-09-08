Pulling Up Stakes: DLA Piper, K&L Gates, Simpson Thacher

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of deal-makers on the move, DLA Piper picked up three corporate partners in New York, K&L Gates' Hong Kong office gained a trio of partners for its integrated funds and private equity practices, and Simpson Thacher added a mergers and acquisitions partner in London. Charles Torres Adam Brenner Imri Eisner DLA Piper welcomed the three partners to its corporate practice from Perkins Coie LLP. Charles Torres, Imri Eisner and Adam Brenner joined the firm in August and collectively have experience working with growing companies and venture capital in corporate transactional matters, the firm said. Torres works with...

