Legal Advertiser Can't Escape Firm's 'Heavy Hitter' TM Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has refused to trim parts of a personal injury firm's trademark lawsuit against a former legal advertiser, finding the firm's allegations that the advertiser misused funds for his own personal tax bill might give "necessary context" into the parties' relationship. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake denied Richard Sackett's request to strike allegations by Gilman & Bedigian LLC that it had paid over $460,000 for him to create an advertising campaign using the phrase "Heavy Hitters," of which Sackett owns the registration, but that he had used the payment to cover his tax...

