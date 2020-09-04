'You Lose,' Fed. Circ. Judge Says In Cattle Breeding IP Fight

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Neither company fighting over a patent for a cattle semen sorting method was interested in uncovering the role of one specific scientist because they were both afraid that the answer might ruin their case, and now one of them is living with the consequences, a Federal Circuit judge said Friday. U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond C. Clevenger laid out his feelings about the case in no uncertain terms during telephone arguments Friday morning, telling patent challenger Trans Ova Genetics, "Under the standard of review, you lose. That's as simple as I can say it." At issue is the contribution level of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS