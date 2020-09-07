Insurers Handling £1.2B In Fraudulent Claims In A Year

Law360, London (September 7, 2020, 11:33 AM BST) -- Insurance businesses uncovered more than 100,000 fraudulent claims in 2019 worth £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion), or 300 scams daily, according to the Association of British Insurers, which on Monday said fraudsters would suffer "severe consequences." Motor insurance fraud is the most common crime, and has risen 6% to 58,000 since 2018, the ABI said. There was also a significant rise in property fraud: 27,000 dishonest claims were detected in 2019 with a value of £124 million — an increase of 30% in number on the previous year. "The industry makes no apology for its relentless pursuit of insurance cheats … insurers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS