Green Investment Group Set Up To Steer Industry Guidance

Law360, London (September 7, 2020, 2:59 PM BST) -- Twelve investment consultancy businesses said on Monday that they have set up a group focused on improving guidance on sustainable finance and how to boost engagement with regulators on green matters. The investment sector has made progress in some areas of so-called climate-friendly finance, but more urgent action is needed by companies if they are to tackle the challenges, the Investment Consultants Sustainability Working Group said in a statement announcing its launch. Members of the group include Aon, Hymans Robertson and and Willis Towers Watson. "This collective collaboration will not only allow us to set the standards for better-aligned economics as the industry...

