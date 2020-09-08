Dombrovskis Named New EU Trade Commissioner

Law360, London (September 8, 2020, 10:44 AM BST) -- European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who is also financial services chief, is to take over as the European Union's new trade commissioner after the departure of Ireland's Phil Hogan, Ursula von der Leyen announced Tuesday. Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement that he is "honored and delighted" to be nominated for the new role. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) The president of the commission also said she has nominated Mairead McGuinness, currently a first vice president of the European Parliament, to replace Hogan as the new Irish commissioner and to take over the financial services portfolio. Dombrovskis, a former Latvian prime minister, took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS