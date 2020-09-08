Asset Managers Can Do More On Sustainability, Minister Says

Law360, London (September 8, 2020, 1:06 PM BST) -- Investment companies should do more to help bring about social change and protect the climate, John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, has told the sector. Businesses have made progress but could do more on financing green projects and making their own commitment to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions, Glen said on Monday in a speech to the Investment Association, a trade body. They should also look to discard the polluting models for growth of the past. Glen also said the sector must get more involved in social change. Debates about racial inequality and questions about working conditions in Britain have...

