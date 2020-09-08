SFO Charges Former G4S Execs Over Gov't Contract Fraud

Law360, London (September 8, 2020, 12:12 PM BST) -- The white-collar watchdog has charged three former executives with security services provider G4S over a plot to defraud the government for electronic monitoring services the company provided for prisoners. Three former executives with security services provider G4S have made their first appearance before Westminster magistrates to face charges of fraud. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Three men who worked for G4S Care and Justice Services (UK) Ltd. made their first appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face seven charges each of fraud for false representations made to the Ministry of Justice from 2009 to 2012, the Serious Fraud Office said. The defendants...

