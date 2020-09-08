Lloyds Told To Stop Bundling Biz Accounts With Virus Loans

Law360, London (September 8, 2020, 12:02 PM BST) -- The antitrust regulator said Tuesday that it has prevented Lloyds Banking Group from forcing its business customers to open current accounts when they take out government-backed loans to support their operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The Competition and Markets Authority said it found that the banking group, which includes Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland, breached requirements from May 8 that prevent so-called bundling. The practice restricts competition because it forces a small business customer to open a commercial current account with the same provider when applying for a loan at a bank. The CMA found that Lloyds required around 30,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS