Kirkland, Simpson Steer $193M Sale Of Legal Tech Biz MyCase

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- AppFolio said Tuesday it will sell its legal software business MyCase to affiliates of private equity firm Apax Partners in a $193 million deal put together with help from Kirkland & Ellis and Simpson Thacher. Funds advised by Apax Partners will pay for MyCase Inc. in cash, the announcement said. MyCase is a cloud-based legal practice software that aims to help firms manage cases, billing and leads. It is a subsidiary of California-based AppFolio Inc., a software and data analytics company that also markets software for the real estate industry. MyCase's president, Kim Coalson, said the acquisition by Apax would help...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS