Flint Is Violating Deal To Fix Water Pipes, Groups Say

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The city of Flint, Michigan, has failed to find and replace potentially toxic water lines as it promised and court intervention is necessary ahead of a fast-approaching deadline laid out in a three-year-old settlement, civil rights and environmental groups have told a Michigan federal court. The Natural Resources Defense Council and the American Civil Liberties Union told the court Friday that the city government is refusing to check some areas in Flint to determine if replacement pipes are necessary and is in danger of blowing through a November deadline to finish all of the replacements. The groups asked the court to...

