Senate Confirms Trial Judge Picks For Mich., Va., NY

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed nominees to the trial bench in Michigan, Virginia and New York, including the first Iraqi American federal judge, as part of a late-session push to fill court vacancies before Congress heads home for the fall elections. Though the votes helped cement President Donald Trump's first-term legacy of transforming the federal courts, one of the nominees, Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Gujarati for the Eastern District of New York, has been cooling her heels in the Senate since the Obama administration. Thursday's floor action brought the total number of district court judges confirmed during Trump's term to...

