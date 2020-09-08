Forever 21 Fires Back At Trustee's Ch. 7 Conversion Bid

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Retailer Forever 21 Inc. on Sunday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject the U.S. Trustee's call to convert its Chapter 11 to a Chapter 7 liquidation, saying it remains "laser focused" on bringing additional value to the bankruptcy estate. In opposition to the trustee's conversion bid, Forever 21 told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath that it still sees a path to bring more value to the estate, and thus, converting to a Chapter 7 would not be in the best interests of creditors. "Forcing a chapter 7 liquidation would both increase administrative costs and compromise the estate's ability to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS