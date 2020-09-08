Michigan City Beats Medical Marijuana Permit Fight

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has tossed a suit brought by a business that sought a permit for a medical marijuana facility in Garden City, saying the company's due process and equal protection claims against the city were not supported by the evidence. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy said in Tuesday's opinion and order that Exclusive Brands LLC's due process claims failed because the company did not show that it has a constitutionally protected property interest regarding a special use permit for the medical pot facility. The court granted three motions to dismiss filed by the city and some of its...

