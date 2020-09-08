Ill. Atty Who Faked Cancer Should Be Suspended, Panel Says

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney disciplinary panel is recommending that an attorney who lied about having a child with cancer and medical issues of his own to gain favor from courts and opposing counsel should be suspended from practice for three years. A hearing board panel of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said Thursday it recommended a lengthy suspension for attorney Vincenzo Field because he's "demonstrated a clear propensity, over time, to lie." The IARDC charged Field in February 2019 with violating several professional conduct rules for lying about having cancer on his law school application and using that excuse, as...

