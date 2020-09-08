CORRECTED: Lehman Investors Get $21M Added To $49M Distribution Round

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The trustee for Lehman Brothers Inc. investors told a New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday that $21 million has been tacked on to the $49.2 million pot of money that is expected to be one of the final rounds of cash distributed to the defunct brokerage firm's general unsecured creditors. In a two-page notice, the investors' trustee James W. Giddens told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman that the firm's so-called seventh interim distribution fund has increased by $21 million, raising the final total, which will be divided up among investors, to $70.27 million. "This increase arises from a recent recovery on...

