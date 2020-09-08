Major Litigation Finance Firms Create New Trade Group

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Several major litigation finance firms announced Tuesday they are joining together to create a global association that will focus on advancing the interests of the commercial legal finance industry and on promoting best practices for the sector. Burford Capital, Harbour Litigation Funding, Longford Capital Management, Omni Bridgeway, Therium Capital Management, and Woodsford Litigation Funding are the founding members of the International Legal Finance Association, which is incorporated in Washington, D.C. The organization has already attracted six additional members — DE Shaw, Fortress Investment Group, Law Finance Group, Nivalion AG, Parabellum Capital and Validity Finance — lifting the current capitalization of ILFA's...

