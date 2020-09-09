Veteran Atty Leaves Polsinelli To Form Employment Boutique

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Connie Bertram, a longtime employment lawyer who once settled a high-profile case accusing Proskauer Rose LLP of sex bias, has established her own boutique firm in Washington, D.C., that she says is the culmination of more than a decade of planning. Like her existing practice at Polsinelli PC, Bertram LLP will focus on complex litigation, such as whistleblower counseling and litigation, executive-level internal investigations, government contractor compliance, and trade secrets and employee mobility, according to an announcement Tuesday. Bertram told Law360 on Wednesday that starting her own firm has been on her mind for at least a decade, and the decision...

