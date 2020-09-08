Federal Circ. Rules IRS Didn't Retaliate Against Ex-Employee

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service didn't retaliate against a former employee when it denied her request for a temporary job assignment after she had filed a whistleblower claim, the Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday. A three-judge panel upheld a decision from the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board that the IRS didn't retaliate against former employee Kiesha Lewis when it denied her request to transfer to another position within the agency, according to the per curiam opinion. Lewis was working as a manager in the IRS Enterprise Program Management Office, web applications. She claimed that she was unfairly denied a request to temporarily become a labor...

