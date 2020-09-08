Mass. Chief Justice Had Heart Attack, But Expects To Return

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court suffered a heart attack on Friday but is recovering and expects to resume his duties, according to a statement issued by the court Tuesday. The state's top jurist was admitted to a hospital and had stents inserted into an obstructed artery, Chief Justice Gants said in the brief statement. "I expect to be discharged soon. I also expect that I will be able to resume full duties, albeit initially on a limited basis," said Chief Justice Gants, who turns 66 this month. A spokeswoman for the court was not able...

