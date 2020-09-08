IRS Asks Justices Not To Revive Microcaptive Rules Challenge

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service urged the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday to affirm the Sixth Circuit's rejection of a microcaptive insurer's challenge to agency reporting requirements, saying the lower court correctly found the suit is barred by the Anti-Injunction Act. CIC Services' suit challenging a 2016 IRS notice requiring microcaptive insurance arrangements to be disclosed to the agency shouldn't be allowed because the reporting requirements are enforced by penalties considered to be taxes, and thus the suit is prohibited by the AIA, the IRS said in a response brief. "Petitioner's suit falls squarely within the Anti-Injunction Act's bar," the government said in...

