Attys Ask JAMS For Bias Review After Judge's Racist Email

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The National Employment Lawyer Association has called on mediation and arbitration giant JAMS to review all discrimination cases overseen by a retired judge who was fired as a JAMS neutral after he shared a racist email that portrayed Black people as inherently inferior and to implement new organizationwide bias monitoring. The NELA, which touts that it represents more than 2,000 workers' rights attorneys, said on Tuesday that retired judge Richard Neville's willingness to share racist rhetoric not only called his own neutrality into question; it also raised concerns about the wider culture within JAMS. NELA argued that JAMS should immediately review...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS