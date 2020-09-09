Green Conditions On Gov't Virus Support Risky, Group Warns

Law360, London (September 9, 2020, 6:44 PM BST) -- A trade body for investment managers warned members of Parliament Wednesday that attaching climate change conditions to the government's support for businesses during the coronavirus crisis would be risky because of the extra costs it would involve for already struggling businesses. Chris Cummings, the chief executive of the Investment Association, said adding so-called green conditionality for companies that apply for government-backed COVID-19 loans could be a risky move. The head of the trade group for asset managers told an influential committee of MPs that putting environmental criteria, such as commitments to "net zero" carbon emissions, on U.K. businesses before they can...

