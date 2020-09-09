UK Draft Market Law Seen In Breach Of EU Brexit Deal

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The British government Wednesday published a bill that it acknowledged would override key elements of its withdrawal agreement with the European Union by legislating that trade between Britain and Northern Ireland cannot be impeded by any regulation, including international treaties. This would amount to what a top EU official called a breach in the international treaty under which the United Kingdom left the EU in January. The U.K. Internal Market Bill undermines the Northern Ireland Protocol, which gives the EU jurisdiction over customs, state aid and other matters in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is meant to remain part of the European Union single market...

