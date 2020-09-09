Troutman Pepper Hit With $5M Malpractice Claim

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper should pay at least $5 million after it "succumbed to conflicts of interest" in its legal work for an e-commerce services company, several of the company's founders have contended in New York state court. The firm took sides as shareholders fell into a disagreement involving the company, Project Verte, leading Troutman Pepper to place the interests of two individuals over those of plaintiffs Jossef Kahlon, Julian Kahlon and TNJ Holdings Inc., according to a summons filed Sept. 4 in Manhattan Supreme Court. The summons does not detail the underlying dispute, only saying that Troutman Sanders took the side of...

