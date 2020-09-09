France Fines Pharma Cos. €444M For Abuse Of Dominance

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- France's competition enforcer on Wednesday fined pharmaceutical companies Novartis and Roche a total of €444.9 million ($525.3 million) for allegedly abusing their collective dominance to preserve sales of a drug used to treat age-related macular degeneration. The Autorite de la concurrence said in a statement that Novartis, Roche and Roche affiliate Genentech worked to preserve sales of the age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, treatment Lucentis by discouraging the off-label use of anticancer drug Avastin. Avastin costs around 30 times less than Lucentis and has been found to be an effective treatment for the disease, but enforcers say the companies tried to...

