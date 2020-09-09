Fire Safety Co. Can't Beat Faulty 'Scaffold' Fine At 11th Circ.

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A fire protection company is still on the hook for an Occupational Safety and Health Administration citation tied to the agency's scaffolding rules even though the structure a worker fell from was not built as a scaffold, the Eleventh Circuit has ruled. In an unpublished opinion Tuesday upholding an OSHA fine against International Fire Protection Inc., an appellate panel refused the company's petition to overturn an administrative law judge's decision against the company, finding that the wooden board on which a worker injured his arm in an accident is a scaffold for the purposes of the regulation. "Here, the board was...

