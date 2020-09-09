Inventor Can't Use Iancu's St. Jude Conflict To Ditch IPR

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday granted the owner of an artificial heart valve patent challenged by St. Jude Medical LLC a remand under Arthrex, but shot down his arguments that the entire U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is biased against him because the agency's director used to represent the medical center. The three-judge panel said Robert Snyders is entitled to nothing more than a redo on his inter partes review, even if USPTO Director Andrei Iancu had represented St. Jude while he was a partner at Irell & Manella LLP. Iancu has recused himself, which is sufficient to make sure the...

