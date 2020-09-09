Gary Cohn's Blank-Check Co. Goes Live After $720M IPO

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A blank-check company co-piloted by former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn, who was also President Donald Trump's onetime chief economic adviser, started trading Wednesday after raising $720 million in an initial public offering guided by Skadden and Maples and Calder. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.'s units started trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRHC.U, where they opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Cohn Robbins priced 72 million units at $10 apiece on Tuesday, a bulkier offering than its earlier plan to sell 60 million units. Cohn Robbins, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Delaware, could raise...

