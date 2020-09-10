Union Urges High Court To Skip Exclusive Bargaining Row

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A University of Maine faculty union has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review whether states' exclusive bargaining laws violate the First Amendment, disputing a professor's argument that the high court needs to address confusion on the issue inherent in its Janus ruling. Associated Faculties of the University of Maine in a reply brief Tuesday shot back at the professor's claims that a recent Sixth Circuit decision shows a conflict between the justices' blockbuster 2018 Janus v. AFSCME decision, which found that requiring non-union public sector employees to pay agency fees violates the First Amendment, and its 1984 decision in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS