Mich. Court Says Recreational Pot Must Be On City's Ballot

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state appeals court has ordered Port Huron officials to certify a ballot initiative that would legalize recreational marijuana in the city, finding state election laws trump local filing deadlines that would have foiled the measure. A three-judge panel found in an unpublished opinion Tuesday that the Port Huron City Charter's process for vetting initiatives would "drag out" approval and block marijuana advocacy group Progress for Michigan from getting its initiative on the ballot even though it followed the state-mandated timeline. Because the group met the state's deadlines, Port Huron's "lengthy approval process cannot be used to effectively keep the proposal...

