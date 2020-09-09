House Committee Advances Medical Marijuana Research Bill

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A House of Representatives committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to recommend a bill expanding access to cannabis for research purposes. As advanced by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, H.R. 3797, or the Medical Marijuana Research Act of 2019, would amend the Controlled Substances Act to allow more cultivators to produce marijuana for research purposes. The bill's passage out of committee on a voice vote was applauded by both pro- and anti-legalization advocates, who have held that more research is needed to guide policy. "We are proud to support responsible legislation that fast-tracks research into the medicinal components of marijuana...

