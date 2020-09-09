UK Tax Head Says Theft, Error Ate Up To $4.5B In Furlough Aid

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- As much as £3.5 billion ($4.5 billion) in funds to help U.K. employers keep workers on their payrolls during the COVID-19 pandemic could have been stolen by fraudsters or paid in error, the country's top tax official told lawmakers. HM Revenue & Customs estimates that up to 10% of money appropriated through the government's furlough program was wrongfully paid, Jim Harra, the agency's chief executive, told a committee in Parliament on Monday. From March through August, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme provided U.K. employers up to 80% of the salary cost of furloughed employees who couldn't work because of the pandemic,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS