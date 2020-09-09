SC High Court Powers Down Renewable Energy Rate Dispute

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court shot down three advocacy groups' challenges to renewable energy rates Wednesday, ruling two groups lack standing and a third's claims were mooted when a new rate was implemented. In a unanimous opinion, four justices held that South Carolina Solar Business Alliance LLC can't challenge a 2018 order from the state's Public Service Commission setting the rate that South Carolina Electric & Gas Co., now Dominion Energy South Carolina Inc., must offer for renewable energy because it is not one of the 40 producers affected by the order. "This is not a claim for damages. This is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS