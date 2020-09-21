What Shifting FCPA Enforcement Means For Financial Cos.

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT) -- For many years, U.S. law enforcement has used the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act to prosecute companies that pay bribes to foreign government officials. Now, it seems like there is a movement to focus on bribe recipients and what they do with the proceeds of corruption after the bribes are paid. This brief video explores this trend and the main actions the U.S. government is taking — including the U.S. Department of Justice's Kleptocracy Asset Recovery initiative, the Corporate Transparency Act, the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Rewards Act, the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act — and what this trend means for financial institutions and their...

