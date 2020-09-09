Jenner & Block Names Ex-Prosecutor As Litigation Co-Chair

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- In Jenner & Block LLP's latest change to its leadership structure, the firm announced Wednesday that it elected partner Reid Schar, a former federal prosecutor known for his work on prosecuting ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich on corruption charges, as co-chair of its nearly 400-lawyer litigation department. In Schar's new position, which he officially started Wednesday, he is co-leading the firm's litigation group with fellow Chicago-based partner David Bradford, who was the department's sole chair for nearly a decade. In an interview with Law360, Schar said his elevation is consistent with the firm's push to cultivate the next generation of law firm...

