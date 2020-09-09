Sierra Club Protests Air Toxics Exemption For Superfund Sites

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club on Tuesday asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider its decision to exempt Superfund sites from air emissions standards for hazardous air pollutants. In a petition for reconsideration, the green group protested the EPA's July final rule setting National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants at sites that are being remediated, which provides an exemption for cleanups that are conducted under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The Sierra Club said that the final rule contains new justifications for exempting CERCLA, also known as Superfund, and RCRA sites...

