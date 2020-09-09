NY Top Court Dubious Of Judge Fighting Removal For Sexism

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Judges in New York's high court on Wednesday heaped doubt on arguments by a trial judge accused of a history of bad behavior — including sexist comments and dodging taxes — as he made a last-ditch appeal to avoid being removed from the bench. In livestreamed arguments, Judge Richard H. Miller's attorney attempted to salvage his client's 20-plus-year career on the bench in upstate New York as a Court of Appeals panel in Albany appeared skeptical that a referee's dim view of some witnesses' credibility outweighed evidence gathered by the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct alleging a litany of wrongdoing....

