Nationwide Gets Ex-Manager's Discrimination Suit Thrown Out

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge threw out a suit from a former Nationwide Corporation manager who was demoted after alleged racist behavior, saying he should have gone to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission before leveling his bias claims in court. U.S. District Judge James L. Graham granted the insurance company's motion for summary judgment and dismissed the nine-count January 2019 suit with prejudice Wednesday, finding that plaintiff Greggory Blank did not take the required EEOC actions before filing and failed to properly support his claims. The case stemmed from alleged comments made by Blank in February 2018 to his former subordinates...

