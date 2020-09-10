Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Capital One Beats Branch Manager's Wrongful Firing Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Capital One beat back a lawsuit brought by a former branch manager after he failed to show a Maryland federal court that his firing was due to whistleblowing rather than his alleged disregard of anti-money-laundering rules.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang granted the bank summary judgment Wednesday in a suit brought by Roland Annan, who worked for the bank for 15 years before being fired from his position as a manager in 2018. Judge Chuang said Annan hadn't offered any proof that he made complaints about unlawful activity that allegedly spawned a retaliatory money-laundering investigation and eventually got him fired....

