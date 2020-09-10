Michigan Bar Prevails In Fight Over Mandatory Atty Dues

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal court declined to consider whether recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent has rendered compulsory bar membership unconstitutional, ruling against a challenge to the State Bar of Michigan and saying the constitutional question would be something for higher courts to weigh. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker said in a decision Tuesday that both the bar association and its challenger Lucille Taylor had raised interesting arguments, but current Supreme Court precedent says that bar associations with the dues model Michigan uses are allowed. Although another court might decide to apply the high court's 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME et...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS