True Health's Ch. 11 Confirmation Affirmed Over Feds' Protest

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has affirmed a bankruptcy court's approval of medical testing firm True Health Group LLC's Chapter 11 plan, refusing the federal government's request to overturn the plan because it failed to set aside $5.2 million for disputed Medicare payments. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services failed to show that confirmation of True Health's Chapter 11 plan last year should be reversed because of an ongoing dispute over Medicare payments. "The uncontroverted evidence attests that the plan was proposed with...

