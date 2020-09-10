Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

True Health's Ch. 11 Confirmation Affirmed Over Feds' Protest

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has affirmed a bankruptcy court's approval of medical testing firm True Health Group LLC's Chapter 11 plan, refusing the federal government's request to overturn the plan because it failed to set aside $5.2 million for disputed Medicare payments.

U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services failed to show that confirmation of True Health's Chapter 11 plan last year should be reversed because of an ongoing dispute over Medicare payments.

"The uncontroverted evidence attests that the plan was proposed with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!