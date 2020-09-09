Diploma Privilege Group Tells Calif. To Scrap Online Bar Exam

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 11:42 PM EDT) -- California should do away with its bar exam altogether and permit law school graduates to be admitted to the California State Bar, a nationwide diploma privilege advocacy group said Wednesday, calling the Golden State's plan to administer an online exam in early October "impractical, infeasible and inequitable" in light of COVID-19. In a lengthy petition to the California Supreme Court, United for Diploma Privilege urged the court to waive the bar exam requirement for practicing law and grant diploma privilege to state bar applicants who've graduated from law school, are currently registered for the upcoming exam and "otherwise meet all qualifications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS