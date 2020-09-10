Kirkland Nabs Ex-Oblon McClelland Patent Leader In DC

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has bolstered its intellectual property practice with the addition of the former chairman of Oblon McClelland Maier & Neustadt LLP's post-grant patent practice group, the firm has announced. Todd Baker joins Sept. 14 as a partner at Kirkland's office in Washington, D.C., the firm said in a statement Wednesday. He has more than 20 years of experience handling Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings, including inter partes reviews and post-grant reviews, as well as reissues, reexaminations and appeals, according to the firm. "I'm thrilled to join Kirkland and the firm's outstanding intellectual property practice," Baker said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS