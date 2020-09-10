Green Thumb Says Botched Appraisal Forced It To Overpay

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- An Ohio outpost of Green Thumb Industries is suing a Pennsylvania accounting firm hired to do an appraisal of shares in the company, claiming the firm botched the job and forced Green Thumb to overpay when buying out a partner's portion. Green Thumb said in a complaint filed Wednesday in Ohio federal court that accounting firm Urish Popeck & Co. falsely assumed its Ohio cannabis cultivation business had $7.5 million in cash on hand, which wasn't true, but drove up its valuation to more than $21 million. Green Thumb was then forced to use that appraisal when it bought out the...

