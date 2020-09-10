Exxon Security Contractor Hit With EEOC Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A security company discriminated against a pregnant employee at an ExxonMobile facility by moving her to a more strenuous position and firing her after she asked to be reassigned, the U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission alleged in a lawsuit filed in Louisiana federal court. In its civil rights suit filed Wednesday, the EEOC alleged that U.S. Security Associates fired Terrica Bailey after keeping her off the job for months and saying she "basically quit" when she requested a less physically demanding assignment because of her pregnancy. This continued even after Bailey submitted a doctor's note that cleared her to work without...

