Estate Agents Call For AML Details In Planned Industry Code

Law360, London (September 10, 2020, 2:09 PM BST) -- Proposed industry standards for the property sector should require estate agents to know about money laundering rules and should include a section on sustainability measures, according to an industry body. Criminals often buy property in the United Kingdom to clean up their proceeds of crime, making it important that estate agents are aware of the laws on money laundering, Propertymark said. The proposed code should also state that agents should be aware of rules covering fraud and be vigilant when receiving payments, the body added. They should also be familiar with bribery laws. The standards are set out in the consultation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS