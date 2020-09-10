EU Regulator Calls For Tougher Bloc-Wide AML Rulebook

Law360, London (September 10, 2020, 3:30 PM BST) -- Europe's banking watchdog urged the European Commission on Thursday to create a single anti-money laundering rulebook across the bloc to ramp up the fight against dirty money flowing through the region's banking sector. The European Banking Authority wants the EU's executive arm to create a single bloc-wide regime to fight money laundering. (iStock) The European Banking Authority is urging the bloc's executive arm to create a single bloc-wide regime to fight the problem of criminal money and to ensure that the rules are enforced equally in all member states. The rules "should be strengthened to tackle vulnerabilities linked to divergent national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS