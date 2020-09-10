French Water Co. Suez Again Rebuffs Bid For 30% Stake

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- French water and waste management group Suez announced Thursday that its board again unanimously rebuffed competitor Veolia's €2.9 billion ($3.45 billion) bid for a nearly 30% stake in the business, citing the offering price and uncertainties about a merger's impact on its business structure. Suez SA said in its latest statement that Veolia Environnement SA's "hostile" and "unsolicited" Aug. 30 pitch to buy French energy company Engie SA's 29.9% stake in Suez for €15.50 per share was "against the best interests of Suez and all its stakeholders." Suez and Veolia are two of the world's leading providers of water. "The overall...

